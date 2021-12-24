Nigerian music stars, Buju, Wizkid and Burna Boy shut down Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, with a memorable performance on Tuesday.

Buju was the headline act while the sold-out concert tagged ‘Buju: Sorry I am Late’, is his debut concert.

Fans got the chance to know who Buju is, and fall in love with his voice, beyond his studio works.

From performing some of his hit songs and collaborations, Buju, however, gave a brilliant rendition of all his body works leaving the audience in awe of his sound.

The show, which was sponsored by Chivas Regal and packaged by Achievas Entertainment, a leading showbiz company in Nigeria, recorded a huge turnout of fans and industry favourites.

The night will not be forgotten easily as the surprise performances from top stars that include Wizkid, Burnaboy, Omah Lay , Zlatan and Zinoleesky added more colour to the event.

The likes of Dai Verse, Alpha O, Magixx, Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Victony amongst others also entertained fans all night.

Comedians like Mr. Hyenana, Pencil and Kennyblaq equally thrilled the audience with rib-cracking jokes.

Speaking on the success of the show, the team lead, Daniel Cole Chiori disclosed that the event was indeed a movie that requires continuity in 2022.

He said “I have always believed I could pull through on this particular Project knowing that I worked with an amazing team that made it seamless for me. Special thanks to Buju for believing in me and also to Ossy Achievas, my brother , for giving all the necessary support needed,” he said.

Who is Buju?

Born Daniel Benson, Buju is a fast-rising Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter, and pianist.

The 23-year-old Akwa Ibom native is signed on to Burna Boy’s record label ‘Spaceship Records’.

Buju is famous for hits like Ohema (featuring TMXO), Balance it, Catch a vibe, Commander, Spiritual, L’Enu (Remix) featuring Burna Boy, Spiritual (Remix).