Fun seekers had a great time at the anticipated Magarita Festival which held at Landmark beach, Lagos, on Saturday.

Renowned Disk Jockeys- DJ Lambo, DJ Poppaey, DJ Obi and DJ Tgarbs- were on hand to dish out countless hits and classics to the delight of the audience.

The event hosts, Sheye Banks and Ada Ohh, were just the perfect match.

While taking shots of premium Margaritas, tequila-based drinks and eating easy finger foods, celebrities, fans, and guests got to party and play a variety of board and party games.

The festival, which was sponsored by Vbank, also featured performances from top artists like Avala, Fave, Ruger and more.

Also in attendance were popular video jockey and TV Personality; VJ Adams, The Beat FM Morning Rush OAP; Adaeze Mokaeze, YouTubers and TikTok couple; Henry and Kaityln Agassi and many others.

Highlights

Before the Festival, three businesses, Crossroads, Texmex Restaurant & Bar, Sao Cafe Lagos, and The House, were voted by the attendees as the best places to get Margaritas in Lagos.

The three business outlets won cash prizes by creating different variations of the best Margaritas during the Margalympics.

Judges for the competition were Community Lead, Lagos Foodie Association; Edache Obe, Food/Wine Critic; Opeyemi Famakin, and Afrolems Creative Director, Atim Ukoh.

To determine the eventual winners, the judges visited all three outlets for drinking and tasting sessions to determine the winner.

The Festival themed “Salt the Rim” is one of Vbank’s many initiatives targeted at supporting and propagating entrepreneurial and economic development in Nigeria.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, VFD MFB, Gbenga Omolokun, said the initiative is one of the ways the brand challenges entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to grow and be the best they can be in every industry in Nigeria.