The burial proceedings of the late PMAN President, Bolaji Rosiji, has been slated for Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Rosiji, the son of a late Nigerian industrialist and two-time minister, Ayo Rosiji, died on December 5, after a brief illness.

He was 56.

He is survived by a son, Alvin Narada and siblings.

His family said his Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Shell Hall MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos by 10:00 a.m.

This is according to information in a statement signed by Olayemi Esan, the spokesperson of Gaurapad Charities.

Interment will follow immediately after the funeral service according to his Religion Faith, International Society for Krishna Consciousness ISKCON.

They said: “Due to the recent outbreak of the Omicron variant and COVID-19, we have created a Zoom Meeting for our friends and distant relatives.

All COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to, for all the events.”

Background

Rosiji was born in Lagos on August 8, 1965 to the family of Ayotunde Rosiji of Ake, Ifo and Kemta all in Ogun State.

He spent most of his early childhood years in the United Kingdom, where he attended both Primary and Secondary Education at Friends School, Saffron Walden Cambridge.

Rosiji was an ardent swimmer, and he won several laurels in various competitions while in school. Here, Rosiji started to unlock his creativity that would later blossom to become his passion and achievements within the Entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He was a faithful Hare Krishna devotee, an artist and a talented musician.

He had an interest in Natural Therapy, Transdermal Therapy and Holistic Medicine

Charity

In 2004, he founded Gaurapad Charities, a foundation that was focused on providing holistic wellbeing to mankind. They had a record-breaking research and development of transdermal products for supporting various health conditions.

The deceased used this medium to launch a scheme to enable affordable housing for Nigerians which was tagged “Sack your Landlord”; this scheme was to help empower Nigerians to self-sufficient businesses.

One of his life goals was to help all see “the beauty, the miracle and the joy and the possibilities that abound in our Universe”. Through Gaurapad Charities, Rosiji empowered millions of Nigerians.

He was an active politician, in fact, he served as Secretary of Pro National Conscience Organization (PRONACO); an organization made up of intellectuals and activists, notably Prof Wole Soyinka, F.R.A Williams of blessed memory, Amb. Emeka Anyaoku and a host of others.

Rosiji was a philanthropist with a heart of gold and was always a call away to help anyone in need. He maintained a Soup Kitchen from where he fed over 200 people daily for several years. Most of these people were destitute and homeless people living under bridges across Lagos. His love for people, helped him to serve through his time as Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGO.

His philanthropic acts also included charitable support for widows and free cars for many people who needed them.

PMAN

Rosiji had a genuine love for people and a selfless drive towards good governance. This led to an interest in contesting for the Leadership of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), where he emerged the winner.

In his capacity as PMAN President, Bolaji Rosiji was a galvanizing force in the Nigerian music industry, improving the viability of the industry and paving the way for Nigerian Music on the global scene. Some of the initiatives that he implemented have yielded fruit in how the world embraces AfroBeats today.

Rosiji was an astute businessman, a trait he inherited from his late father. He also served on the Board of Nigeria Distilleries Limited, amongst other companies.

He also maintained a strong relationship with the Indian community in Nigeria with whom he partnered for various charitable causes; most notable was the fanfare he brought to Tafawa Balewa with the Festival of India – Lagos in August 2016.