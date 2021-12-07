An ex-president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Bolaji Rosiji, has died. He was 56.

A veteran Nigerian musician, Oritz Wiliki, confirmed Mr Rosiji’s death in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Wiliki, who worked closely with the deceased when he was the PMAN president, expressed shock and sadness over his friend’s death.

He said: ‘It’s so sad that people who have worked so hard do not end up getting their wages, especially in our entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace’’.

The Public Relations Officer of Gaurapad Charities, Olayemi Esan, would later confirm Mr Rosiji’s death in a statement.

The statement read: “With utmost sorrow, we announce the sad demise of our CEO Mr Bolaji Rosiji, who died in Lagos, on Sunday, December, 5,2021 after a brief illness.

“Until his death, Rosiji was the Founder of Gaurapad Charities founded in 2004, ex-PMAN president and the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO),”

Esan disclosed that the late entertainer and former monk died in Lagos on Sunday, December 5, 2021, after a brief illness.

Esan stated that Rosiji’s tireless efforts to make Gaurapad company progress by leaps and bounds, as well as his attitude, guidance and effort are worthy of applause.

Rosiji’s regime identified the need to help youngsters become performing musicians and as such, he spearheaded the establishment of PMAN-owned music studios all over the country. He also fought piracy and negative lyrics and having done that turned his mind to a way of touching their lives and this led to the birth of Gaurapad Charities.

He made news headlines when he publicly resigned from his post and denounced his Harishkrishna monkhood on February 3, 2006, at his Apapa GRA residence in Lagos. A solo artiste and philanthropist, Rosiji was also famous for his single, ‘Heart of Gold’ released in 2010, which was inspired by the Micheal Jackson classic, ‘We are the World’’.

He is survived by his wife and children.