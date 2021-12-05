Music streaming giant Spotify has unveiled,’Wrapped’ — an annual round-up of the top artists, albums, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform from around the world.

Spotify, in a statement, said the list is a first for the region (Nigeria). The 2021 Wrapped results defined how Nigerians sought to stay entertained, informed, and connected with their favourite local and global music artists.

Nigerians dominate the list, with WizKid coming in as the most streamed artist in Nigeria. He is followed by Burna Boy, then Davido is third. The only international act in the top five is Drake who is the fourth most streamed artiste. Olamide rounds off the top five.

Highlights

The love for local music continues in the most streamed female artistes category in Nigeria, with Tems topping this list. 19-year-old Ayra Starr, who is also Spotify EQUAL’s November artist, is the second most streamed female artiste.

Doja Cat is the only international artiste in this top five, coming in third. Teni is the fourth most streamed female artiste while Tiwa Savage is fifth.

LADIPOE’s ‘Feeling’ is the most streamed track in Nigeria, followed by ‘Peru’ by Fireboy DML, then Ruger’s ‘Bounce’ is the third most streamed track. Omah Lay’s ‘Understand’ is the fourth most streamed track in Nigeria, with Monalisa by Lojay closing off a Nigerian-dominated top five.

Unsurprisingly, WizKid’s rave of the moment Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition) is the top streamed album in Nigeria while the original ‘Made in Lagos’ is the second top streamed album, beating international star Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ which is third.

Davido makes another top appearance with his album ‘A Better Time’ coming in fourth, and Drake’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy closes off the top five.

The playlist that Nigerians showed the most love is Hot Hits Naija, which really cements the fact that Nigerians love homegrown music.

The full breakdown of the top lists is below:

Most streamed artists in Nigeria

WizKid

Burna Boy

DaVido

Drake

Olamide

Buju

Justin Bieber

Fireboy DML

Rema

Tems

Most streamed female artists in Nigeria

Tems

Ayra Starr

Doja Cat

Teni

Tiwa Savage

Nicki Minaj

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Simi

Rihanna

Most streamed tracks in Nigeria

Feeling – LADIPOE

Peru – Fireboy DML

Bounce – Ruger

Understand – Omah Lay

Monalisa – Lojay

Essence (feat. Tems) – WizKid

Dimension (feat. Skepta & Rema) – JAE5

Ginger (feat. Burna Boy) – WizKid

Rock – Olamide

High – Adekunle Gold

Most streamed albums in Nigeria

Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – WizKid

Made In Lagos – WizKid

Justice – Justin Bieber

A Better Time – DaVido

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy

Carpe Diem – Olamide

19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke

Donda – Kanye West

Most streamed playlists in Nigeria

Hot Hits Naija

African Heat

Gbedu

Today’s Top Hits

Traffic Jams Naija

RapCaviar

Afropop

Party Dey!

New Music Friday Naija

Bubblin