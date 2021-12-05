Music streaming giant Spotify has unveiled,’Wrapped’ — an annual round-up of the top artists, albums, songs and playlists of the year as streamed by users on the platform from around the world.
Spotify, in a statement, said the list is a first for the region (Nigeria). The 2021 Wrapped results defined how Nigerians sought to stay entertained, informed, and connected with their favourite local and global music artists.
Nigerians dominate the list, with WizKid coming in as the most streamed artist in Nigeria. He is followed by Burna Boy, then Davido is third. The only international act in the top five is Drake who is the fourth most streamed artiste. Olamide rounds off the top five.
Highlights
The love for local music continues in the most streamed female artistes category in Nigeria, with Tems topping this list. 19-year-old Ayra Starr, who is also Spotify EQUAL’s November artist, is the second most streamed female artiste.
Doja Cat is the only international artiste in this top five, coming in third. Teni is the fourth most streamed female artiste while Tiwa Savage is fifth.
LADIPOE’s ‘Feeling’ is the most streamed track in Nigeria, followed by ‘Peru’ by Fireboy DML, then Ruger’s ‘Bounce’ is the third most streamed track. Omah Lay’s ‘Understand’ is the fourth most streamed track in Nigeria, with Monalisa by Lojay closing off a Nigerian-dominated top five.
Unsurprisingly, WizKid’s rave of the moment Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition) is the top streamed album in Nigeria while the original ‘Made in Lagos’ is the second top streamed album, beating international star Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ which is third.
Davido makes another top appearance with his album ‘A Better Time’ coming in fourth, and Drake’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy closes off the top five.
The playlist that Nigerians showed the most love is Hot Hits Naija, which really cements the fact that Nigerians love homegrown music.
The full breakdown of the top lists is below:
Most streamed artists in Nigeria
WizKid
Burna Boy
DaVido
Drake
Olamide
Buju
Justin Bieber
Fireboy DML
Rema
Tems
Most streamed female artists in Nigeria
Tems
Ayra Starr
Doja Cat
Teni
Tiwa Savage
Nicki Minaj
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Simi
Rihanna
Most streamed tracks in Nigeria
Feeling – LADIPOE
Peru – Fireboy DML
Bounce – Ruger
Understand – Omah Lay
Monalisa – Lojay
Essence (feat. Tems) – WizKid
Dimension (feat. Skepta & Rema) – JAE5
Ginger (feat. Burna Boy) – WizKid
Rock – Olamide
High – Adekunle Gold
Most streamed albums in Nigeria
Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – WizKid
Made In Lagos – WizKid
Justice – Justin Bieber
A Better Time – DaVido
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Twice As Tall – Burna Boy
Carpe Diem – Olamide
19 & Dangerous – Ayra Starr
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon – Pop Smoke
Donda – Kanye West
Most streamed playlists in Nigeria
Hot Hits Naija
African Heat
Gbedu
Today’s Top Hits
Traffic Jams Naija
RapCaviar
Afropop
Party Dey!
New Music Friday Naija
Bubblin
