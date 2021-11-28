The storm is over!

For Nigeria’s twin singing sensation, P-Square, it’s indeed a new dawn and chapter in their career.

The much-loved singers, Paul and Peter Okoye, for the first time in four years, performed some of their hit songs together at a show which was held at the Sierra Leone National Stadium in Freetown on Saturday.

The occasion was the Ecofest Musical Festival, a sold out show which the organisers pride as the first outdoor multi-day festival in Africa.

Other Nigerian acts like Broda Shaggi, Kennyblaq, Rema and D’ija also performed at the show alongside the 40-year-old twin brothers.

In Sierra Leone the musical duo was well received by fans who had stormed the streets screaming and hailing their favorite singers.

The twin brothers, who were estranged for four years, recently reconciled on the occasion of their 40th birthday.

The reconciliation was reportedly brokered on Wednesday evening by their brother Jude Okoye, their colleague; J Martins, and Paul’s lawyer, Somadina Eugene Okorie of Senocean Law Practice.

Many saw this reconciliation coming after the twin brothers followed each other on Instagram, on Sunday-a signal that relief might be in sight after all.

The duo jointly celebrated their birthday for the first time in four years.

P-Square is set to feature at the Livespot music festival on December 18. They will also embark on a world tour in December.

The brothers, who started their musical career in 1999, dominated the African music industry for over a decade until 2016 when they fell out.

Check out videos and photos from the epoch-making show below.