Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” has retained its position as the most streamed music in Nigeria for seven conservative weeks.
“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 2.33 million equivalent streams (down 22.6%), 53.3 million in radio reach (up 15.9%) and 2.9 million in TV reach.
The track debuted at the TurnTable Top 50 Charts at the number three spot and later rose to the top of the charts early October. Ever since, it has retained the top position on the chart.
Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe”, Fave’s “Baby Riddim” are some other notable entries this week.
Th table below contains the top 10 hits and artists this week.
|S/N
|Artist
|Track
|Last week
|1.
|Joeboy’s
|Sip (Alcohol)
|1
|2.
|Adekunle Gold ft. Davido
|High
|2
|3.
|Reekado Banks
|Ozumba Mbadiwe
|--
|4.
|Timaya’s ft. Buju
|Cold Outside
|4
|5.
|Ayra Starr
|Bloody Samaritan
|3
|6.
|Fave
|Baby Riddim
|26
|7.
|Omah Lay
|Free My Mind
|New
|8.
|Fireboy DML
|Peru
|5
|9.
|Ladipoe ft. Fireboy DML
|Running
|6
|10.
|Mayorkun ft. Victony
|Holy Father
|New
The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts are compiled by Turntable Charts.
