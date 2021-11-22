A fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Emmanuel Andrew, popularly known as Mulla Rae, has featured Nigerian music star, Teni, in his new song ‘Your Matter ‘.

Mulla Rae said the idea of the song titled ‘Your Matter’ came spontaneously and came at the right time in his career trajectory.

“It just dropped in my mind as I was trying to create another song. So I took out my pen and wrote down the first draft of the song, as it brewed in my brain. No time.”’

The 27-year-old singer said that he had always yearned for a music session with the Nigerian music star, Teni, due to her versatility and unique style.

“I had been yearning to work with her for a while now, so when this song came, I knew she would be the best person to collaborate with. I have always loved Teni as an artiste. I admire her voice, the way she sings, the vibes she gives while on stage, and the way she carries herself as a female superstar.

“The session with her was a very good one. Teni is a great artist to work with. And if you would like to know, I look forward to working with her again,” he said.

Mulla Rae’s musical career

The musician, who shot into the limelight with the release of ‘Wanted’, released in April, began honing his musical talent at age 14.

Rae is doing everything hard to climb up the music rungs, his works strive for perfectionism, which is his strongest creative ability.

Speaking on his working ethics and his typical creative process, he said that he could spend hours or days perfecting one song because I wouldn’t want to put out subpar work.

“Unlike some artists, I don’t suffer from creative block. I can create music at any time of the day, irrespective of my mood. It could be early in the morning or in the afternoon or middle of the night. Once I feel the urge to do so, I seize the opportunity. What makes this possible is the fact that I have a studio in my apartment. So I can literally walk in there to do my stuff at any time of the day.” he said.

The Afrobeats star is currently signed to MullaDrew Records, where he owns significant shares in the record label.

Some of Rae’s song includes ‘Wanted’, ‘For You’, ‘Baby Girl’, ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Freedom of Speech’.

