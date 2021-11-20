Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will donate N250m to various orphanage homes across the country.

Taking to his social pages to make the announcement on Saturday, the singer thanked his friends and fans who contributed N201m in three days.

The singer also added that he would add an additional N50m from his pocket.

The fundraiser, which began as a joke on Thursday after the singer challenged his colleagues to contribute N1m each, to enable him clear his Rolls Royce, at the Lagos ports, went viral the same day.

The artiste said he did not expect the massive response he received from Nigerians, who sent him not just millions but also little tokens to express their love and support for him.

He said: ” I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans and the public for the generous expression of love in recent days. In my usual playful manner, I requested, a few days ago, that my friends and colleagues send money in celebration of my birthday.

“The response exceeded my expectations, as I received more than N200m in less than two days. I truly appreciate everyone who donated a hard-earned fund, and I am very thankful for your generosity.

“I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totalling N200m, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria, as well as Paroche foundations. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50m, making it a total of N250m,” He said.

Accountability

David also announced the appointment of Titi Adebayo as the chairperson of the committee, to oversee the donations of the N250m to orphanages across the country.

He said the committee would be tasked with the duty of compiling, evenly disbursing, and publishing the list of orphanages that benefited from the funds, for the purpose of transparency.

Davido also disclosed that he intends to start up a fundraising event every year to celebrate his birthday, so as to reach out to people in need.

Wema Bank

During the heat of the fundraising, Wema Bank officials from Lagos visited Davido in Dubai, Friday night.

The artiste had used a Wema bank account for this unprecedented fundraising.

The fundraising, which set the Internet agog, had gradually become yet another trend on social media.

The singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shared pictures of Davido and Wema Bank officials with the caption, “Wema Bank finally touchdown from Lagos. Ent law life will have you doing meetings at the wildest hours.” (sic)

Reposting the post on his Instagram story, Davido said, “@wema_bank couldn’t wait”, revealing his location as United Arab Emirates.

Thrilled by the outcome of the fundraising, Wema bank posted on it’s official social media handle, “Na bank wey Davido dey use we go dey use now.”

The bank also reposted Ajudua and Davido’s post on their Instagram story.

The 28-year-old artiste is set to celebrate his birthday on Monday.