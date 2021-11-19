Nigerian gospel music star, Sinachi Egbu, popularly known as Sinach, has said she is bringing a colourful live Christmas concert to music lovers.

At the gig tagged ‘Sinach and friends’ the likes of Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puetorico), Da’dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos), and the Gosgem Choir.

The concert is scheduled to be held in Lagos on December, 12 at the Monarch Event Centre Lekki at 3. p.m.

Hilary Vincent, the Project Director for GosGem concepts, the organisers of the concert, explained that the event is to remind people of the true essence of Christmas beyond all of the festivities that come with the season.

“It is also a good time for friends and families to unite in gratitude to God for a fruitful year. It Promises to be a Christmas concert to remember!” she said.

According to the organisers, tickets and reservations can be made via sinachmusic.com/events. Other ticket outlets include The Palms shopping mall, All film house IMAX Cinemas, All genesis restaurants, and cinema outlets.

Speaking about the concert, Sinach said, “We should never forget that there’s a reason for the season and Jesus remains the season. I want to share this joy with God’s people and I have invited some of my music minister friends from around the world to help with that. I’m excited and cannot wait for us all to round off the year with shouts of thanksgiving to God almighty.”

The singer, who recently received a certificate of recognition from the 18th Congressional District of Texas, also revealed that she would perform some of her greatest hits as well as some never-before-been released songs at the event.

Accolades

Sinach has recorded nine Albums and still serves as an international worship leader in her church, Christ Embassy (Loveworld) to date.

She recently was number 1 on the Billboard Chat on the Christian Songwriter category for 10 weeks, a feat no African had previously achieved, also she has been named as one of the top 100 reputable persons on earth, top female Artist of the Decade in Nigeria, enlisted in the Bethlehem Hall of Fame, and is the most streamed and followed Gospel Female Artist from Africa.

With over 2 billion watch time on Youtube and with more than 1 million subscribers and 469m views on her videos, her hit ‘Way Maker’ grossed over 150m.

Sinach is the most streamed Gospel Artist from Africa and her song, ‘WayMaker’ is the most translated and most sung gospel song in recent times. It has cumulatively garnered over 300 million views on her official and licensed handles on Youtube.

Her song ‘Way Maker’ has been covered by Michael W. Smith, Hillsong, Leeland, Bethel Music, and over 20 top Gospel singers today.