One of Nigeria’s biggest singers, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has received over N174m in less than 24 hours after he challenged his friends to send him N1m each ahead of his birthday.

The singer turns 29 on Monday.

Davido posted his account number on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

He wrote: “if you know I’ve given you a hit song, send me money… una know una selves ooo,”

Many thought it was a joke, not until the artiste revealed that he had received N7m in less than 10 minutes after the request.

He also mentioned that his aim is to raise N100m, so he can clear his newly-purchased Rolls Royce from the port.

Davido said: “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone (sic).”

The singer created a new bank account, posted his account number on his stories thread, and posted screenshots of the transferred monies and his bank statements to show his seriousness.

The singer has so far received money from the likes of BB Naija’s Nengi, Perruzi, Teni, Phyno, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Mayokun, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Zlatan, Cubana Chief Priest, and Chike, to mention a few.

He has also received money from the Oyo State lawmaker, Akin Alabi, businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-money, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, and Femi Otedola.

The singer has been updating his Instagram stories regularly with screenshots of transactions and individually thanking everyone who sent him money.