Peter and Paul Okoye, Nigerian twin singing sensation, formerly known as P-Square, have settled their four-year rift.

The twin brothers, who had been estranged for years, in a viral video on Wednesday evening, reconciled embracing each, after many years of messy controversies that hurt their colleagues and fans alike

In the viral video, their elder brother and manager to the defunct group, P-Square, Jude, could be seen warmly celebrating his twin brothers.

The reconciliation was reportedly brokered on Wednesday evening by their brother Jude Okoye, their colleague; J Martins, and Paul’s lawyer, Somadina Eugene Okorie of Senocean Law Practice.

Many saw this reconciliation coming after the twin brothers followed each other on Instagram, on Sunday-a signal that relief may be in sight after all.

Separation

The 40-year-old brothers, who started their musical career in 1999, dominated the African music industry for over a decade until 2016 when they fell out.

On September 25, 2017, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the group had disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter sent a termination letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo..

The musical duo once known as P-Square became two separate artistes, independent of each other. Peter adopted the moniker ‘Mr P’ while Paul became known as ‘Rudeboy.’ Not only did the separation affect their careers, it also affected their personal lives.

Fans kept anticipating their reconciliation and held on to a line in one of their hits 2015 hit, ‘’Busy body’ which went ‘‘Peter and Paul them be one no be two’’ but all hopes were dashed when on August 17, 2020, Peter tweeted that fans should stop anticipating a reconciliation.

Peter, who is the most outspoken of the Okoye brothers, had inferred that their older brother and ex-manager, Jude, was behind the irreconcilable spat between himself and his twin brother.

He also explained that the whole drama began after Paul began posting the lyrics of most of their songs on Instagram and claimed to be the writer. He also accused Paul of being weak and not standing up to their older brother.

Aftermath of reconciliation

Their newly found bromance did not stop at the mere following of each other on Instagram, Peter also took Paul’s children on a shopping spree in Texas, U.S., where they currently live, ahead of Christmas.

Paul’s kids had the fun of their lives as their uncle got the beautiful toys, clothes, and jewelry, their mum was heard in the background saying they need not do Christmas shopping anymore.

Also, to celebrate the return of P-Square, Paul, through his Twitter handle, has called on their fans to prove that two are better than one; it reads:

“Starting from Obi Cubana and Jude Okoye, even Davido, let’s show Davido that two heads are better than one. Everything na double double.”

Before they parted ways, they produced and released their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label.

In May 2012, P-Square signed a record distribution deal with Universal Music Group.