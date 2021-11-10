Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” is the most streamed music in Nigeria this week.
The track has occupied the number one spot for a fifth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50, making it one of the few Nigerian songs to dominate the Nigerian music charts for weeks.
“Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 3.33 million equivalent streams to claim the number position on the Nigerian streaming chart for six weeks. The song garnered 48.6 million in radio reach and 3.97 million in TV reach as it topped the TV chart for the first time.
“Sip (Alcohol)” was released in October 2021 and was produced by Tempoe. The track has already racked up over 4 million Spotify streams and had hit #3 on Shazam’s Global Top 200.
Elsewhere on the chart, Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju rose to the fourth position while Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” found its way back into the top ten list.
Below are the top 10 most streamed songs in Nigeria this week:
|S/N
|Artist
|Track
|Last week
|1
|Joeboy
|Sip (Alcohol)
|1
|2
|Adekunle Gold ft. Davido
|High
|2
|3
|Ayra Starr
|Bloody Samaritan
|3
|4
|Timaya ft. Buju
|Cold Outside
|--
|5
|Fireboy DML
|Peru
|5
|6
|Ladipoe ft. Fireboy DML
|Running
|--
|7
|Kizz Daniel
|Lie
|4
|8
|Burna Boy ft. Polo G
|Want It All
|8
|9
|Lojay ft. Sarz
|Monalisa
|7
|10
|Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy
|Somebody
|--
