Rising Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti, has come of age and says he is poised to leave an indelible mark in the global music scene.

In line with this, over the weekend, the 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist rendered a mind-blowing experience at his second concert with his band, The Movement.

After leaving a memorable musical experience in the minds of music lovers at the debut of Made Kuti & The Movement at Terra Kulture in July 2021, the song machine returned for a second concert with The Movement band at the Oriental Hotel.

At the sold-out concert, which Omo Baba and his protege anchored, Kojah Kaze, Made thrilled the audience that included his dad and Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, his mum, Funke Kuti, his aunty, Yeni Kuti, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Edi Lawani, Sulaiman Aladeh, and Azuka Ogujuigba amongst others.

The show, packaged by FK Management with support from Trophy Stout, Lagos Inland Revenue Service, and Soundicty, also had guest appearances from Made Kuti’s regular collaborators, The Bandhitz and Cavemen.

Made’s heart-warming performances began after his regular collaborators, The Bandhitz and Cavemen had thrilled the guests making the night filled with a blend of Afrobeat & highlife.

Performing songs from his debut album For(e)ward which include ‘Free Your Mind,’ ‘Your Enemy,’ ‘Blood,’ ‘Different Streets,’ ‘Higher,’ ‘You’ll Find,’ and ‘Hymn,’ as well as some unreleased songs, Made held guests spellbound and left them with something to always remember.

Made gave a sterling performance in two hours such that his father admitted he has come of age and is ready to take over the world. “His performance was electrifying and on point, I couldn’t be more proud.”

One of the high points of the evening was when Made performed alongside his dad to the delight of the audience.

His mother, Funke, who noted that the night was an amazing one, agreed with Femi Kuti on Made’s sounds, breath control, style, and dexterity saying, “You killed the show. So proud of you my darling.”

Nomination

Meanwhile, Made bagged his first award nomination at the All Africa Music Awards.

During his performance, he urged fans to go out en masse to vote after he was nominated in the Best artiste, duo, or group in the African jazz category.

The singer’s rave single, Free Your Mind, from his debut album For(e)word earned him the nomination, which he says makes him feel honoured.

Other nominees in the category are Nigeria’s Tomi Owo and Olu, South Africa’s Thandi Ntuli, Zoe Modiga, and Bokani Dyer, Cameroon’s Franck Biyong, Kenya’s Hornsphere, Mozambique’s Jimmy Dludlu.

Made, the first son of Femi Kuti and Funke Kuti has been walking on a familiar and family path of music since he was young.

He was a member of his father’s Positive Force band for a while after he graduated from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in 2018.

In 2020, he formed his band, The Movement, and has since been performing and headlining some gigs.