A budding Afrobeat singer, Kangol Michael, has dropped a new single titled “Successful”.

The song was inspired by an instrumental composed by the late Nigerian highlife music maestro, Osita Osadebe’s band.

The Indie artiste described the Lapelsbeatz-produced track as inspirational, thought-provoking and addictive.

He said, ” My first fear is making sure Afrobeat doesn’t lose its appeal in Nigeria.As an Afrobeat artiste, I have a clear understanding and true comprehension of what is expected of a true Afrobeat singer. I deliberately sang this song to satisfy every Afrobeat lover”.

‘Successful’ was produced by producer Lapelsbeat and mixed and mastered by Mkrunky Mix.

As an Afrobeat singer, he said he focuses on delighting Afrobeat lovers with politically correct music.

Also an activist, the singer said his songs are designed to provoke public consciousness about the ills in the Nigerian society and the shortcomings of the Nigerian government.

Asked to describe his personality and music, he said, ‘‘I like to describe myself as a polyvalent lyricist and super talented known for dynamic and creative lyrics. I am a fervent rapper who is taking no chill nor hesitating in enhancing my musical career.’’

His music repertoire includes, ‘‘Hello’’ and ‘‘Once upon a time’’.

Drive

The Anambra-born singer began to garner a loyal following after he dropped the street anthem, ‘Tonic’ in 2018.

The video of the track was shot at Surulere Lagos and in the same year he won the Best Home Artiste Award organised by the Onitsha Social Media Foundation.

In early 2019, he dropped another hit titled “Water” which received considerable attention and airplays.

The song also made its way to all online platforms as well as local radios and television. The video was shot in Onitsha, Anambra State, in the same year.

In 2021, Kangol Michael stormed the industry with another hit track titled “Orange” which featured a U.S.-based vocalist and singer Waga G.

The latter has collaborated with the likes of Flavour, Phyno, Deejayjmasta and Slow dog respectively.

The song Orange is currently making waves in most of the radio stations and online outlets.

However, Kangolmichael, said his ultimate goal is to become an A list Nigeria artiste as well an international brand.

Download and listen to Successful here