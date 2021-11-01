A fast-rising musician, Ebili Martins, popularly known as Martins Luv, has released his debut album titled ‘Lions Heart’.

The Sufferings and Offerings Music label signee said the seven-track album is dedicated to those who fight for their lives.

He also said it is dedicated to people who are unwavering and undefeated in their faith.

The album features songs produced by Genesixdidit, Fullmoonstudios, Soundkraft, Mr Marz and Spyrit Myx.

Before the release of Lionheart, he had also dropped ‘Sweet Love’ and the wave-making ‘Fear Nobody’, which currently occupies the number 2 spot on ‘ITUNES Nigeria Top 10’.

Inspiration

Speaking about his journey into music, the Afrobeat artiste said: “I grew up with music all around me in a small village in Imo State. My father was a musician, so I will say music was in my DNA and home from the day I entered I was born.”

Martins Luv launched his music career with his debut single ‘Chisom’, which was released on February 13, 2019.

He would later establish his entry into the industry with the expressive and moving singles, ‘Diana’ and ‘Mad’.

The dynamic artiste further warmed his way into the heart of listeners with another hit titled ‘Ukwu’ which featured 99 Drizzy. In an effort to win more hearts with his brand of music, he released the multi-faceted single titled ‘Fight For Love’.

Martin Luv has worked with some renowned artistes including Nabania crooner, Flavour, and Ogbodo singer, Mr Raw, as well as producers Spyryt Mix and Genesix.