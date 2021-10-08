Nigerian superstar musician, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, on Wednesday, threatened to sue his colleague Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, for defamation of character and for the remarks he made against him on Tuesday.

Brymo, in a lengthy Twitter thread, alleged 2Baba falsely accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Macaulay, and also sent four boys to beat him up.

He narrated how their paths crossed for the first time six years ago and the events that transpired afterwards.

“A man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I’ve waited in angst. The words were never taken back still. Efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still. And my soul has known no lasting peace.”

“Mr. Innocent Idibia had, at an AFRIMA press conference in 2015/16 or thereabout, elbowed me in a supposed greeting as much as 4-5 times while looking away, saying ‘Brymo, Brymo’. We exchanged no other words that day!’’

2baba would later respond to the allegations by serving Brymo a notice from his lawyers, Creative legal chambers. His lawyers said Brymo’s Twitter thread had caused unspeakable distress to the singer and his family.

Brymo shared a copy of the letter on Twitter, while maintaining that he would not retract his remarks and that he stands by his original tweets.

‘‘Retract your statement or meet me in court’’

The letter, which was signed by Justin Ige, partly read,

“Your publications on Twitter that our client “falsely accused you Of sleeping with his wife” and that our client was responsible for an attack on your person, which attack was for supposed bedding his Mrs’ Or for claiming the spot of the greatest Artist alive, amongst other such similar false allegations, have been brought to our notice.

“The baseless allegation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have caused our client’s estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates, and wider member of the public And further caused him and significant loss of business.

“Our client Will give you the benefit of the doubt, perhaps you were inspired to spew such nonsense after one of your episodes of ‘getting high with philandering’. In which case we demand that in 48 (forty-eight) hours of Receipt of this letter, you withdraw your statement and publish on all your social accounts an unreserved apology to our clients and wife.

“Should you fail or refuse to meet our demand, we shall perfect our client’s instructions to pursue redress by seeking No less than one billion naira from you in court.”

2baba also gave Brymo a period of 48 hours to tender an unreserved public apology or face N1 billion defamation suit.

Brymo’s response read, “I have received this from Innocent Idibia’s lawyers, or so it reads.. I’ll advise they go on to the court, as I insist on all my tweets asserted… they are not “nonsense”… he wrote.

Brymo’s Twitter Post

The 35-year-old Nigerian artist, who became famous in 2010 with the hit song ‘Oleku’, shared the damning accusation on his official Twitter handle. He said,” some things should never be said, and when spewed must be retracted right there.. this is war and it’s my Easy win, I waited almost two years to start!!.”

His thread read, “In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife.. and I’ve waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still.. and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since…

“Now, in 2012, I had the opportunity to tour the US with his company… a most appreciated opportunity, as he was by far my most respected act around… he was my first reference at everything, and boy! Did I look up to him!!!..

‘‘Innocent Idibia will never accuse another artiste this way ever again..this is the last time!!!… I Waited, and now I’ll tell every soul how he runs around publicly feigning humility.. while privately having the self-esteem of family and friends for dessert!!.: No more!!

“Maybe in my former life I would bang every one my fiery eyeballs landed on.. maybe what everyone sees… I was a god-king.. not this time. And no matter how many allegations, I’ll live long, in boundless health and means..!and I’ll live with the child in my heart still alive.” (sic)

2Baba and his wife have been in the news of late over allegations of marital infidelity.

The crisis erupted after Annie accused the singer of spending time with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

2Baba, in a recent Instagram post, later pleaded with the public to respect his family’s privacy and stop meddling in his marital crisis for the sake of his children.

The singer also admitted his family’s mistakes.

Shortly after this, a former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa, hosted the couple to a private dinner at her home and prayed for peace in their marriage.