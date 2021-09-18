ADVERTISEMENT

That the Nigerian music industry is the most prominent and recognised in Africa has never been in doubt.

The exponential growth of the industry is largely driven by the Afrobeats music genre as well as talented singers and underground artistes who are pushing the boundaries.

From Afro-fusion to Afro-pop and Emo-Afrobeats, here, we beam the spotlight on the top 10 trending Afrobeats songs this week.

Below is a list of our picks for this weekend:

10. Medicine by Jaywills

09. Question by Burnaboy ft. Don Jazzy

08. Lie by Kizz Daniel

07. Ojuju by Oxlade

06. Party Next Door by Dangbana Republic ft. Bella Shmurda

05. Peru by Fireboy DML

04. Sheeba by Adekunle Gold

03. Big Thug Boys by AV

02. High by Adekunle Gold ft. Davido

01. Bloody Samaritan by Ayra Starr