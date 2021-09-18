That the Nigerian music industry is the most prominent and recognised in Africa has never been in doubt.
The exponential growth of the industry is largely driven by the Afrobeats music genre as well as talented singers and underground artistes who are pushing the boundaries.
From Afro-fusion to Afro-pop and Emo-Afrobeats, here, we beam the spotlight on the top 10 trending Afrobeats songs this week.
Below is a list of our picks for this weekend:
10. Medicine by Jaywills
09. Question by Burnaboy ft. Don Jazzy
08. Lie by Kizz Daniel
07. Ojuju by Oxlade
06. Party Next Door by Dangbana Republic ft. Bella Shmurda
05. Peru by Fireboy DML
04. Sheeba by Adekunle Gold
03. Big Thug Boys by AV
02. High by Adekunle Gold ft. Davido
01. Bloody Samaritan by Ayra Starr
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION