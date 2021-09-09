Nigeria music superstar, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has pleaded with the public to respect his family’s privacy and stop meddling into his marital crisis for the sake of their children.

The singer, in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, also admitted his family’s mistakes.

He wrote, “I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

“None of us is perfect, I would like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids, let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una,”

This is the first time the singer would publicly comment on the family feud and infidelity scandal that began on Friday.

The 45-year-old first broke his silence on Tuesday when he released a new single, titled ‘Searching’, which features the legendary Bongus Ikwue.

The singer had shared snippets of the song and accompanying video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Interestingly, his wife, Annie, was the first person to comment on the post. This confused some fans who questioned her motive.

His plea comes after the alleged infidelity levelled against him by his wife, a Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia and war-of-words between both families.

The Idibia and Macaulay family feud has set the internet buzzing for many days, with a lot of their fans taking either side of the couple.

‘Shoot’

On Wednesday, an audio believed to be that of Mrs Idibia was posted by a popular gossip Instagram blogger.

According to the recording, the music icon had fled from his matrimonial home to the U.S. but lied to his wife that he was going for a “shoot.”

Mrs Idibia, in the audio, said her husband didn’t go for a shoot. She said her husband planned with his cousin, alongside Frank and his manager, Efe Omorogbe, ” packed his things” and sneaked him out of the house to the US.

“I’m going to scatter everything. Nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman. I will ruin everything, ” she said.

Palaver

Shortly after the music star was accused of sharing the same roof with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, who bore him three children, the family feud took another dimension.

It became worse after the singer’s brother, Charles, made some damaging allegations against his sister-in-law.

On Sunday Sylvester Macaulay, Annie’s older brother, demanded a public apology from his (2baba’s) brother, Charles, over an attack on his mum and family.

2baba and Annie, who have two daughters together, tied the knot at a glamourous ceremony in Dubai in 2012.

