ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian superstar musician, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, has released a new single, titled ‘Searching’ and it features the legendary Bongus Ikwue.

The 45-year-old singer shared snippets of the song and accompanying video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

It is the singer’s first Instagram post in four days, breaking his social media silence that began on Saturday after his wife, Annie Macaulay, accused him of infidelity and brought her marital woes to the public arena.

2baba was, however, silent on the lingering family feud that took a different dimension on Sunday after his brother-in-law Sylvester Macaulay demanded a public apology from his (2baba’s) brother, Charles, over an attack on his mum and family.

Rather, he shared more information about his latest song with the legendary Ikwue.

‘‘I had the absolute honour to record with the legend Bongos Ikwue @officialbongosikwue.’ Searching’ is out on all streaming platforms. Link in my bio … #ONELOVERELIGION,’’ his caption read.

Interestingly, his wife, Annie, was the first person to comment on the post.

READ ALSO:

Her comment read: ‘‘Yayyy finally out 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 @officialbongosikwue thank you so much, sir.”

Her comment got 2baba’s fans a bit confused as they questioned her motive.

Still Searching

Shot in the beautiful city of Otukpo, Benue State, Nigeria, the track is a remix of Mr Ikwue’s classic, ‘Still Searching’ which is off an album of the same title.

The song was originally performed by Bongos Ikwue And The Groovies band in June 1978. It was an instant hit that changed the fortunes of the then 36-year-old singer.

The singer achieved one of the greatest sales ever as over a million discs of the album were sold.

Check out the video below