A popular Nigerian music artiste aka Victor Odu aka Vic O Music Messiah has cried out to his fans for financial assistance.

In a clip on his Instagram handle, the Italy-based singer said he was bankrupt and needed urgent assistance.

Vic O who came to the limelight with his song ‘After Party’, in 2010 in a video he shared on social media opening up on his predicament, begged his fans.

In the video captioned “I don’t want to die in silence” which has garnered over 10,000 views, the singer posted his bank account, bitcoin, and PayPal for financial help. “So anyhow u can support me u won’t

regret it. Send me dm and if you’re truly a fan of mine. Anyhow, u feel like it will be helpful.”

On Wednesday morning, Vic. O broke the news of his father’s death in a video on Instagram alongside a terse note.

“I just lost my lovely dad this morning. Death is wicked. We are strangers in the world,” he captioned the post.

In the video, the rapper said he talked with his dad on Tuesday about how he had gone bankrupt and the deceased told him, “my son do not worry, everything will be fine.”

He said his father’s death comes as a rude shock to him.

“I have to ask this, why is death so wicked. I am in bankruptcy right now, which I have not settled yet; which I am trying to figure out how I am going to settle it, and yet death has the mind to take my dad away,” he said.

“I talked to my dad yesterday and he said, ‘my son do not worry, everything will be fine.’ Now, this morning they called me to say that my dad is dead? Why is death so wicked?”

Background

The self-acclaimed best rapper in the world was the toast of the media and fans between 2013-2016 more for his bragging rights and outlandish claims and less about his music.

In the thick of the beef between hip-hop stars, Drake and Meek Mill in 2015, Vic O dropped a track that he claimed would end the careers of both American superstar artistes.

He also made several bewildering statements such as “Jay Z called me…yeah. But I lost my phone so that’s why I don’t have his phone number anymore’’.

By the end of 2017, he fizzled out of the Nigerian music industry and returned to Italy, where he was originally based.

From time to time he tweets links to new releases and threatens “to end the careers of Drake, 50 cent, Nas as he has ended the careers of all African rappers.”

He hails from Orimekpang Emeh, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He had his primary education in Cross River state and his secondary school education in Warri, Delta State.

He graduated in the year 2007, from the University of Ancona Italy where he studied Business Administration.

Vic O announced his arrival into the Nigerian music industry in 2007 from Italy where he was based at the time. He released his first album titled “I give everything around me” a year later and has performed in various clubs and gigs across Europe and Africa.