Grammy and three-time BET award-winning Afrofusion Superstar, Burna Boy, has reinvented himself yet again in a banging new tune titled ‘Question’ released on Tuesday.

Produced by Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, ‘Question’ is the second song by the African Giant after the hit ‘Kilometer’ which was released shortly after his Grammy win.

In the visuals directed by TG Omori and shot in Lagos, the viewer is graced with an endearing interaction in pidgin English between Burna Boy and children, the future of all generations.

In the video, it is pretty evident that the singer is once again doing things differently whilst charting a new musical direction for himself.

With lyrics that are relatable and straight to the point, the classic Burna Boy charm is evident when he sings, ‘‘Question but dem no get answer. Anything wey you wish, that be your portion. Na by the grace of God Inshansha Allah we dey move am’’.

Sung in a medley of English, pidgin English, and Yoruba, the video is laced with authentic local vibes which T.G Omori translates effervescently.

‘Question’ also evokes massive nostalgia, taking us all back to easier times.

Revealing legendary hitmaker Don Jazzy, who makes a cameo in this video, is a delight to watch as he transforms the tune from individual sentiments into a fluid conversation, using his voice as a guide.

Watch the visual for ‘Question’ below