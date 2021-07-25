The former members of Plantashun Boiz, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, Ahmedu ‘Black Face’ Obiabo and Chibuzor ‘ Faze’ Oji set their differences aside at a night of tributes held in honour of late Sound Sultan.

The event tagged ‘8th Wonda’ was held simultaneously in Lagos, Pretoria, Atlanta, London, Maryland and New York.

The trio performed their eponymous single in honour of the singer at Terra Kulture, in Lagos.

Plantashun Boiz

Plantashun Boiz split in 2004 after 2Baba, who wanted to pursue a solo career on the Kennis Music label, left the group.

This didn’t go down well with the other members of the group but they moved on and released their individual albums.

These albums were successful but Nigerians kept anticipating more from them even as many hoped for their reunion.

Blackface and 2Baba who had a strained relationship finally ended their three-year dispute in November 2019.

Both artistes opted for an out-of-court settlement for their copyright infringement battle in Lagos.

2Baba reached an out-of-court settlement with Black Face, whom he filed a N50 million libel suit against.

Plantashun Boiz reunited in 2007 for an album called ‘Plan B’.

Tributes

Other stars present at the gathering included Timi Dakolo, Sound Sultan's musician brother, Baba Dee

Other artistes who paid homage to the ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner at the Lagos leg were MI, Alibaba, Vector, ILLBLiSS, Banky W and comedianne, Princess, among others.

More tributes

In the Atlanta leg of the events, the likes of Olu Maintain, Kaha, elDee, Hyacinth Idibia, Audi Maikori and Efe Omoregbe had nothing but good things to say about the late music star.

2Baba in his tribute described Sound Sultan as a creative singer who lived an impactful life.

“I have never seen somebody so creative, so gifted, the guy na scientist, artiste, everything combined, that’s just who he was.

“I see it reflecting in his kids already, Farida, a wonderful woman, even his own family has the same pattern, everybody is just cool like that, a serious gift.I can never say Sultan was, Sultan is all this and more man. It is just amazing that one human being can just have so much love in his heart, so much…there is no fake love here today, everybody means what they said here today. I dare anybody to say anything negative about Sultan, I’d never find anyone in the whole world, never, everyday, every second.”

Faze also described the late singer as a legend who contributed to his songs.

Timi Dakolo, MI and Johnny Drille also delivered heartwarming performances at the tribute night.

However, comedian Ali Baba said the singer spoke to him about his illness before passing away.

“He got to the hospital then he called me, he was covering the camera and I said remove your hand from the camera and he said I don’t want you to see me in this state.

And I said ”what’s happening? ” And he said he learned I survived COVID-19 but said he was fighting a bigger one and he was still going through that and he said what about the basketball game?.”

Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan died at the age of 44.

He died after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, his family said in a statement.

The music star was buried according to Muslim rites in the United States of America.

The singer is survived by a wife, three children and siblings.