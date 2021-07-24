ADVERTISEMENT

The best of Nigerian street delicacies were on display at the just concluded Tiger Street Food Festival which was held at IBB Square, Markudi, Benue State.

Sponsored by Tiger Beer, the festival was an exciting fusion of food, comedy, music, and art.

In case you missed it, here’s why you should be at the next one:

The Abundance of Food

Benue’s not called the food basket for nothing! There was so much food and delicacies that left Makurdi residents asking for more.

At the location, an array of fun and mouth-watering delicacies was made available by various food vendors, ranging from wafting barbecue fumes to iced bottles of beer, the scene was set to attract fun-seekers who yearned for outdoor recreation while staying safe.

Food vendors showcased their homegrown concepts and recipes in an atmosphere of camaraderie.

Also present was trucks with true restaurants on wheels offering meals that can combine modern and traditional kitchen, local and international, in an attractive and entertaining way.

They were situated at various points on the ever-busy IBB Square.

What’s street food without the perfect pairing? Cold cans of Tiger beer overtook the IBB Square and Makurdi residents couldn’t get enough.

The Music

With the perfect pairing of street food and refreshments comes the entertainment. Makurdi residents and fun-seekers at the event were serenaded by Peruzzi, DJ Big N, DJ Tony, MC Smart, and Rapizo leaving attendees excited for more.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner, Peruzzi, also uncaged his energy as he belted some of his hits songs to nodding heads and tapping feet. The Benue-born stand-up comedian, Mc Smart, on the other hand, delivered hilarious jokes and punchlines that further thrilled the audience.

The Art and Special Moments:

Top Nigerian graffiti artist, The Flying Bushman, with his eye-catching neon paintings and graffiti added colour to the well-attended event.

The transformed venue also gave residents much to talk about as the beautiful Tiger-inspired murals and graffiti art adorned the IBB Square. The eye-popping urban graffiti and neon paintings gave residents the perfect backgrounds for the engaging images that flooded social media.

With how exciting the Makurdi edition was, and the successful stops in Abuja and Owerri, it’s a no-brainer that you’d want to attend the next Tiger Street Food Festival.

More photos: