Popular Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has been buried amidst tears.

The 44-year-old singer was buried in New Jersey, U.S. on Sunday (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how his death was announced in a statement on Sunday morning by his family.

His relative, Kayode Fasasi, who signed the statement, said Sound Sultan passed on after a “hard-fought battle” with the Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He is survived by a wife, three children and his siblings.

Final goodbye

His colleague, Lamboginny, who is now based in the U.S., hosted an Instagram live video showing the burial ceremony of the late Jagbajantis crooner.

The family of the late singer and his friends, dressed in black outfits as they mourned his sudden passing were present. Singer, Olamide, was also spotted at the funeral.

His wife, Farida, was completely inconsolable as she witnessed her husband’s burial.

The mother-of-three was held by two women who comforted her. At a point, she was also spotted laying on her late husband’s coffin while crying bitterly before it was finally lowered into the grave.

Tributes

Since the sad news of Sound Sultan’s death broke, the entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning and tributes have been pouring in.

RMD, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Tunde Ednut, Seun Kuti, and many others have expressed shock at the untimely passage of their friend and colleague.

History

Sound Sultan was a singer, songwriter, and recording artiste who was regarded as one of the pioneers of hip-hop music in Nigeria.

His showbiz career began in the 1990s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows and released his monster hit, “Jagbajantis” in 2000.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artistes, Sound Sultan was signed by Kennis Music.

More than 20 years after he launched his music career.

The ace musician remained relevant in the industry even in death. He released his eighth album, ‘8th World Wonder’ in May 2020.

When asked the secret behind his staying power in the Nigerian industry, in his last major interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the soft-spoken singer said:

“I have managed. It has really been God all this while. A year in music is like twenty years in real-time because every song has three months of life span.

” If you don’t put a strong topic or reason behind the song, the song will go with the season. Like my ‘Motherland’ song, I don’t remember the number of times I listen to it when I am home or abroad.”

Some of his greatest hits include “Motherlan”, “Mathematics” and “Ole.”