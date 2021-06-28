ADVERTISEMENT

A fast-rising Nigerian Afropop singer, Sultan Ayo Tijani aka Sultan, has dropped a new single ‘Wedding day’ and it features newly married music star, Skales.

His signature Afrocentric and Afropop sound is evident on the track. It is also the Jamika Entertainment teenage star’s first single after his 2020 fantastic sophomore album ‘Afroboy’.

On the track, which the singer described as a soul-centric Afrobeats, Skales delivered a rich melodious verse with intense vocals which might not be unconnected to his experience as a newlywed.

The artiste, who is also known as Sultan Afroboy, told PREMIUM TIMES that he created the song to celebrate love and marriage. ‘‘I hope the song will end up becoming a party mix to celebrate the magical day for lovers signing those matrimonial dotted lines. I noticed that there was a dearth of Nigerian wedding songs and so when I got the inspiration for this track, I didn’t hesitate to record it and get Skales to add more vibe and colour to the track.’’

Speaking further, Stanley Ihensekhien, head of operations for Jamika Entertainment (Sultan is signed on to the latter), said the song’s reception has been amazing as it has quickly moved up music charts across the country and online music platforms.

“I think having a superstar like Skales has been helpful and we are thankful he featured on the song but also the musical chemistry between him and Sultan is beautiful, their styles complimented each other so well to create something magical for lovers and all listeners.”

“You can’t help but testify that Wedding day is the perfect song for weddings,” he said.

Background

At just 13, Sultan and his mother walked into Jamika Entertainment studios to ask for a record deal. His confidence and talent impressed the Jamika boss but then he still needed to be polished.

Three months later, he churned out his first single, Feeling the Sisi, which was a hit.

A year after, he released his EP, ‘Baby Shark’, which was inspired by the fact that many in the industry saw him as a baby but he felt he was more like a shark that needed to be respected.