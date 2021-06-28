The multiple award-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa, popularly known as Burna Boy, has bagged the Best International Act award.

He was up against his colleague, Wizkid, Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil).

Other contenders in the Best International Act category were Headie One (United Kingdom), Young T & Bugsey (United Kingdom), and Youssopha (France).

Burna Boy has achieved this latest feat for the third time since 2019 and this is in addition to his Grammy-award win for World Best Music Album in March.

The award was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and was hosted by the 6-time BET Best actress winner, Taraji P. Henson.

Megan Thee Stallion dominated the day after carting home four categories in Best Female Hip-Hop Artist; Video of the Year, Best Collaboration for ‘WAP’ through her duet with Cardi B; and a Viewer’s Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” through her 2020 track with Beyoncé.

For the legendary Queen Latifah, it was an emotional moment to recognise her parents after bagging the Lifetime award in the company of her father, Lancelot Owens Sr, while holding a photo of her late mother, Rita Owens.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the Best Actor while a tribute was given to the late rap legend, DMX.

The BET Awards is an American award show established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

The awards are presented annually and are broadcast live on BET.

Below is the winners’ list.

Best Album

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

WINNER: H.E.R.

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown

Best New Artist

WINNER: Giveon

Best Group

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

BET Her Award

WINNER: SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

WINNER: Bree Runway (U.K.)

Viewer’s Choice Award

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Video of the Year

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Best Movie

WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Best Actor

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Youngstar Award

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Lebron James