Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti, is still basking in the success of his recent debut headline gig at The New African Shrine and is set to hold a solo gig.

The exclusive showcase event tagged ‘An Evening With Made Kuti’ is scheduled for July 2 at the fit-for-purpose Terra Culture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For his second solo headline gig, Made said he will introduce his own band, The Movement to a colourful audience comprising his growing young army of fans, music connoisseurs, brands, diplomats among others.

Made told PREMIUM TIMES, “The aim is to extend my performance beyond the New Afrika Shrine and create opportunities for new fans and brands alike to experience my art.

”This special showcase will create quality engagement and reach an audience composed of young adults, business professionals, and expatriates who enjoy Afrobeat and support the Kuti legacy.”

The grandson of Fela Kuti and son of Femi Kuti gave a foretaste of what to expect at his forthcoming gig when he performed his first show at The New African Shrine alongside his newly-formed band, The Movement.

Together, they performed songs such as Made’s single, ‘Free Your Mind’ and his stellar rendition of Fela’s ‘Trouble Sleep’.

Shortly before this, the multi-talented instrumentalist released his debut album, ‘For(e)ward’ in February 2021.

It was packaged together with his father’s album ‘Stop the Hate’.

Both albums made up separate sides of a double album titled, ‘Legacy+’. Made features on both projects, playing bass on ‘Stop the Hate’ and every instrument on ‘For(e)ward’.

About Made

Made’s early years were spent growing up in The New Afrika Shrine. As the son of Femi and grandson of Fela, he was surrounded by music early on –fiddling with instruments as a toddler.

He played the trumpet at three, took to the alto sax at five years old, picked up the piano at eight years old, the drums and guitar at 12, and the bass at 15.

As a child, he toured the world with his father’s Positive Force band, playing legendary venues like Glastonbury and the Hollywood Bowl at the age of eight.

He studied at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London – where Fela attended

and is a multi-instrumentalist composer who plays up to six instruments including the saxophone, trumpet, guitar, bass, and more.

On most days, he said, he practices intensely for up to seven hours, moving seamlessly from instrument to instrument.

He enjoys genres such as Jazz, Alternative Rock, and of course, Afrobeat – all of which have helped fashion his own unique musical style.

Packaged by FK Management, ‘An Evening With Made Kuti’ is made possible in partnership with Legend Extra Stout, Mainstreet Capital, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

