Following the release of her hit single ‘Badder Than You’, Nigerian singer, Nweke Serrato, popularly known as Supernova, returns with ‘Cassanova.’

The song was produced by Password while the visuals were shot by Sesan.

The sultry singer announced the song at her unveiling with Black Celebrity, a lifestyle magazine promoting African celebrities to the rest of the world on Wednesday in Lagos.

As part of efforts to promote her upcoming album scheduled to be released by the end of the year, the singer told PREMIUM TIMES that she is collaborating with the magazine to launch her first tour, ‘Supernova Live.’

The event is expected to kick off in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on October 16.

The show will feature top music acts like 2 Baba, Ace comedian MC Edo Pikin, and socialite Juliet Ibrahim. The second leg of the tour will take place in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking about the singer, the CEO, Black Celebrity, Biletiri Babatunde, said, “Supernova has been with us for almost a year.

She has dropped some singles, ‘My Year’, ‘Love Me’ and the most recent being ‘Cassanova.’ She will embark on her tour on October 16 in Abuja and will also move to Benin on December 21, 2021.

Supernova is renowned for embracing different genres of music styles and her activism on social media. Her genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall, and afrobeat. Her vocal range is also very impressive’’.

Humble beginnings

She began her music career as the lead singer of The Lord’s Chosen Kids and has over the years honed her craft as an actress and film producer. Her comeback to music signifies great fulfillment for her career.

On the inspiration behind her new track and music, she said, “I am bringing the future of music to Nigeria and Africa and the rest of the world. It is a fusion; I have a few Afrobeats and RnB. My style of music is the modern kind of making music. I am all about good music.

‘‘My song is for those who are passing through a lot. There is a line in my song that says, “baba God no go let my mummy suffer.” If you love your mum, then you will be willing to do anything for her. I tell a story through my music.’

Supernova has so far dropped eight singles, My Year, Love Me, Badder Than You, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit, and Hustle Go-Pay.

She is also an actress and a filmmaker.