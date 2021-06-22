ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian afro-pop singer, Jegede Oluwasegun aka Prince Shizzy, has delved into what he described as “missing creativity” in modern hip-hop in his latest song titled “Down low.”

Prince Shizzy, who was born in Lagos and studied Bioscience at the University of Camerino, Italy, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that he is targeting a global audience in his latest single.

‘‘If you would look carefully at my lyrical style, you would find a type of creativity that is mostly missing from modern Hip-Hop. This is because my style is uniquely mine. The fluidity of the song is so mesmerizing that people automatically start to tap their feet to it and don’t seem to stop,” he said.

The video of the track features choreographer and dancer, Perfectdancers’ and was directed by Soof Light.

A quick glimpse at the video shows the smoothness with which the dance group, donned in face masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, carried out their moves in tandem and in sync with the lyrics of the song.

“The past few years have been quite a ride for Prince Shizzy. Amassing a decent fan following in America, he is now aiming for a global following. He has built up a loyal base for his impactful Afro-Pop/ Hip-Hop style, cementing himself as one of the top 10 Hip-Hop stars to look out for in the next decade.

“The fact that he has launched an EP called Love And Light speaks volumes about his exquisite style and his knowledge of what people want. It wouldn’t be a hyperbole to say that Prince Shizzy will be known as one of the greatest stars of the twentieth century”, his label added in a statement.

The 27-year-old singer, who began his music career in 2014, is known for his unique sound and versatility.

His previous songs “Johana” and “Precious” have earned rave reviews on Spotify, SoundCloud, and ReverbNation.

The latest single has been distributed on various music platforms including YouTube.

Check out the video below