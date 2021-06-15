Tope Alabi’s remarks on her colleague, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s hit song ‘Oniduro Mi’ has led to even more revelations as another gospel singer, Tolu Adelegan, has come forward to claim ownership of the song.

Adelegan, in a new video, recorded on Sunday, said she originally composed and performed the track at a concert she organised in Akure, Ondo State, in 2014.

A mild drama ensued on Sunday after Alabi tackled her colleague Ms Alaseyori over the interpretation of the now-viral track, ‘Oniduro Mi’ which means ‘My Guarantor.’

Adelagun’s revelation has led to confusion as fans who have gotten used to Alaseyori’s version which was released in 2020 are still trying to come to terms with the new ownership claims.

Adelagun has also said she will drop the video of the song in July. Now, this is where it gets a bit interesting.

Alayesori, who is Alabi’s great rival, had released a video of the song in 2020. It was part of a worship medley, which Alayesori titled ‘Arojinle’ in 2020.

The Shade

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported veteran gospel singer, Tope Alabi as describing the hit song ‘Oniduro mi’ as belittling God’s capacity on mankind.

In a video that trended on social media over the weekend, Alabi said the song does not explain God’s powers fully.

She said, “God is beyond being a guarantor to man. I’m not saying that the song is not beautiful. However, when we receive heavenly inspiration to sing, there are some deliberations we must have with the Holy Spirit before we can bring out such a song. If we keep singing the gospel just as the Spirit-inspired, there is the possibility that we all will be singing absurdly.”

“As gospel singers, God has given us the brain to digest, chew and fully comprehend the inspiration given to us before we bring it to life”

Copyright claim

Speaking in an online video which was obtained by this newspaper, Adelegan explained the inspiration behind the track which has made her an overnight celebrity.

She said, “If I want to do a praise concert every year, that’s when I get inspiration from God for a new song. It is even possible that I’ll just be getting the inspiration to sing when I mount the stage. That’s when I’ll speak with my band members and coordinate them. There are times I even call them for practice and they’ll say ‘Mummy, we all know this is not what we’ll sing.”

“I composed the song and organised the song. When we got to Adegbemile Cultural Centre in Akure on that day, my spiritual mummy Dr Bisi Alawiye was there along with Dr Dare Melody and Dr Rebecca Egbegun when I sang the song.”

She also assured fans that the video will be ready before the end of July. She also assured everyone that she will not remix the song but ensure that she retains the original sound and message.

‘‘The video of Oniduro will be out soon. I planned to remix it, but I’ll leave it just as I’ve done it. I’ve sold over 25, 000 copies within 7 years. It will be out on or before July ends,’’ noted Adelagan.

“To God’s glory, I released the album the following year since I always have my concert by December. I heard some people say they were just inspired to sing it but I have no animosity against anyone. It is God’s will and my wish for the song to go viral.”

“I spoke with one of our leaders in the ministry who I won’t mention when she came to minister at a program in Akure and we talked about how we can remake the song so people can know I composed it.”

While replying to Alabi’s criticism of the song in an interview with PUNCH, she said the song, which means ‘My Guarantor,’ was composed at a time when she had lots of challenges. She, however, insisted that Jesus can be called her guarantor.

“The year I sang the song, I was going through a lot of tribulations. Things were so bad that even my children were facing challenges. I was frustrated and tired of life. That was when God gave me the song.

“Tope Alabi spoke about the ‘Oniduro’ song… well, she could have smaller gods like Sango or Oya, as her ‘Oniduro’. But to me, Jesus Christ of Nazareth who stood by me is my Oniduro.”

“The same Jesus stood when the world was without form. He stood in for the world when God wanted to destroy it as He who saw the wickedness of man and He decided to come to the world to die for our sins and set us free. Jesus ended all my tribulations that year. All the ways the devil wanted to ridicule me, Jesus did not permit it to happen. That is why I call Him my ‘Oniduro’.”

One song, two owners

She said, “The song is the second track on the album, Second Announcement, and it is the hit track in the album. The song is about 11-minutes long. The album was launched in 2016, but we had earlier done the live video recording in 2014 while I performed the song. We only launched the full album in 2016.

“Alaseyori said God gave her the song in 2021, but I released Oniduro Mi in 2016.”

As of press time, Alaseyori is yet to make a statement regarding either the ownership controversy or her colleague’s criticism. She also did not respond to inquiries by this newspaper on Tuesday morning. However, it was gathered that she led her followers in a live Sunday worship session on Instagram and had over 10,000 active participants.

Our correspondent also observed that her Instagram followers increased significantly following the controversy. She currently boasts 283,000 followers from 125,000 which was before the online spat.

A number of Nigerian celebrities have also stood in solidarity with her.

