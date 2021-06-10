ADVERTISEMENT

A record label boss and musician, Bright Asemota aka King OC, has featured his new signee, Nino Dray, on a song titled ‘Soro’.

The Huddersfield Group and King OC Music signed its first artiste, Nino Grey a few months after it was launched. The label then birthed ‘Soro’ in its collaborative project with the new signee.

King OC said with the launch of his record label, he intends to bring the untapped aspect of Nigerian music to the global stage.

‘Soro’ was produced by Buzsco Beat (Chop am) while Bennyblack shot the music video.

The two minutes long song captures a serene private beach in Lagos with both singers dishing out rhyming verses about critics who gossip about their progress.

As part of his plans to become a household name in the Nigerian music industry, King OC said plans are on the way to work with A-list artistes like Tubaba, Mayorkun, and Omah Lay.

When PREMIUM TIMES asked him to share his thoughts about Nigerian artistes who terminate contracts with their record label after ‘blowing’, the Edo state born singer said, “It is not just wickedness, but, ‘career suicide’ for artists to exist (exit) record labels prematurely”.

He also said that his record label is an opportunity for up and coming artistes to achieve their dreams.

“Many of us never had the opportunity so now I want to be an opportunity for someone to achieve his dream”.

King OC, 33, is a graduate of Business Management from the University of Benin.

Jam his music here.