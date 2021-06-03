Six Nigerians have been listed Wednesday among the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2021 Africa Young Innovators and Risk-Takers in a pandemic Year.

Forbes Africa said members of the 2021 list of under 30s have one thing in common: “A new covid-induced agenda for social change.”

Nigerians who made this year’s list are Ifan Michael – filmmaker; Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema) – music star; Timilehin Bello – CEO and Founder of Media Panache; Temidayo Oniosun – Founder of Space in Africa; Amarachi Nwosu – self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted; and Wale Lawal – founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Republic.

They were selected from a pool of over 1000 applicants and nominees. According to Forbes Africa, they “survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent chapters on earth.”

Mr Micheal, one of those who made the list via his Instagram handle posted, “Forbes 30 Under 30 was merely a pipe dream of mine years ago. To be living this reality feels significantly different for me, this common 10 years old boy who didn’t have the luxury to have a formal education slept under the bridge and begged on the streets of Lagos.

“My life’s journey with its roads and accommodations (whether good or bad) has been in stages. And at every stage. I’ve always found myself dreaming of something that seemed far-reaching or plainly impossible to achieve.”

SEE FULL LIST: The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2021 below

Nigeria:

· Ifan Ifeanyi Michael – Creative artist & filmmaker.

· Timilehin Bello – CEO and Founder of Media Panache.

· Temidayo Oniosun – Founder of Space in Africa.

· Amarachi Nwosu – self-taught visual artist, storyteller, and CEO of Melanin Unscripted.

· Divine Ikubor (also known as Rema) – Musician.

· Wale Lawal – Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Republic.

Ghana:

· Sepenica Darko – Founder of FarmerTribe Company

South Africa:

· Cleo Johnson – Founder & Director of NUECLEO.

· Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi – CEO of Basadi Logistics.

· Deborah Mutwemwa – Founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated.

ADVERTISEMENT

· Bontle Tshole – CEO and Founder of BAAA Health.

· Hertzy Kabeya – Founder and CEO of The Student Hub.

· Mihlali Ndamase – Creative and Digital Influencer.

· Kgaogelo Moagi (also known as Master KG) – Music Artist & Producer.

· Li-Chi Pan – Art Director & Digital Influencer, Founder of Li Chi Pan Studios.

· Julio “Beast” Bianchi – E-Gamer, FIFA Player.

· Cheslin Kolbe – Rugby player.

· Thabo Moloi – E-Gamer, FIFA Player.

· Kabelo Motha (also known as Kabza De Small) – Producer & DJ.

· Lukhanyo Am – Rugby player.

Uganda:

· Brian Kakembo – Founder, and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

· Felix Byaruhanga – Founder of Skyline media and Management LTD.

Kenya:

· James Kang’aru Mwangi – Founder, and CEO of Epitome School of Chess.

· Harrykrishna Niadassen Poonoosamy Padiachy, Mauritius, Founder of NKH Energy.

Namibia:

· Reinhard Mahalie – Fashion stylist and founder of RM Fashion Styling

Zimbabwe:

· Shakemore Timburwa – Founder of Energy Plus.

· Tendai Kevin Zhou – Founder of VP Hostings.

Malawi:

· Hayze Engola – Musician, Creative, & founder of KNQR Investments.

Zambia:

· Tilka Paljk – Swimmer.

Cape Verde:

· Antonio Depina, Cape Verde, Founder, Overseas Basketball Connection, Praia League.