The award-winning singer, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia is set to perform at the virtual launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’.

The Nigerian music legend will be joined by ‘boo of the booless’, Chike, to provide entertainment at the virtual event scheduled to hold on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Both singers would be performing some of their classics at the event which would also be screened live on major social media platforms.

The event will be moderated by media personality, Ik Osakioduwa.

‘Stock Africa Is Made Of’ comes on the heels of the successful demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, which led to the emergence of NGX Group Plc and its three subsidiaries.

They are Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited, and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) Limited.

The organisers said the campaign is designed to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa, and the world. ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ serves to amplify NGX Group’s new brand identity and spotlight the growth potential of the African continent.

Commenting on the campaign, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Oscar Onyema, stated, ‘‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ is designed to reinforce the message that we are fully equipped and better positioned to champion the development of new and improved experiences for the benefit of domestic, regional and foreign stakeholders’.

Other industry leaders joining Mr Onyema as speakers at the event include Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc; Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Lamido Yuguda, CFA, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission; Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group; Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors and Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings.