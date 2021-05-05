ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

His mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, disclosed this on Instagram on Thursday.

With this new feat added to his outstanding international achievement especially in recent times, ‘Ye’ is, at the moment, the fastest Nigerian song to be certified ‘Gold’ by RIAA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burnaboy’s song joins the growing list of Nigerian records to be Gold certified in the U.S.

The list includes ‘If’, and ‘Fall’, by Davido as well as ‘Come Closer’ by Wizkid. These songs have all previously achieved the feat.

In the U.S., the RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

NAN reports that “Ye” was released on August 6, 2018, as the sixth single from his third studio album “Outside.”

The song was produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.

It peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s BillboardMainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-hop Airplay charts, respectively.

“Ye” won Song of the Year and Listener’s Choice at the 2019 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

It also won Song of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Single and Best Recording of the Year at The Headies 2019.

On March 14, Burna Boy bagged the much-coveted Grammy award in the ‘Best Global Album’ category for his ‘TWICE AS TALL’ album.

He was nominated alongside Tuareg Desert Rock group Tinariwen, NYC afrobeat outfit Antibalas, Brazilian-American Bebel Gilberto, and British-Indian sitar player Anoushka Shanka.

(NAN)