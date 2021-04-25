ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has responded to allegations made against him by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

Mr Keyamo, on Sunday, accused the rapper of resorting to blackmail after failing to extort money to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The minister backed his claims with screenshots of text message exchanges between himself and the rapper which he shared in a series of posts on his verified social media handles.

But calling Mr Keyamo’s bluff in a lengthy post on his Instagram handle, Eedris tagged him a cabal member and added that “Keyamo is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State.”

He further added that when Keyamo was jailed he stood by him and fought the then President Olusegun Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison by releasing his 2004 hit, ‘ Jaga Jaga’.

Reacting to the minister’s earlier claims that Eedris was desperate for money and had lied about his mum being ill, the rapper said he was being wrongly accused.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

He joined to crush the revolution of the youth, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youth at LEKKI TOLL GATE.”

Jagajaga Reloaded

Explaining why he dropped a remix of his classic, ‘Jaga Jaga’, he said, “With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.”

He continued, “ The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled : “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will fathom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo.

“Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

”Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal has romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!”

The rapper ended his post by announcing that ‘’JAGA JAGA TI GET E’, another track which appears to be targeted at Keyamo, would be released soon.