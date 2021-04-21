ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of videos, Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba on Wednesday revealed that he and some Nigerians were unable to make it back home because the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website was down.

According to him, each passenger is supposed to pay a mandatory N50,000 COVID-19 arrival test fee on the NCDC portal but the website failed to deliver QR Code.

He captioned the video “Ridiculous @ncdcgov compulsory covid 19 arrival test portal collects N50k per passenger and fails to deliver QR code. Passengers stranded. Business and personal commitments messed up. Who bears responsibility for this?”

In the video, an airport official could be seen explaining that without the barcode, Lagos bound passengers cannot embark on the trip.

The official added that the bar code allows them to print the boarding pass.

Ridiculous @ncdcgov compulsory covid 19 arrival test portal collects N50k per passenger and fails to deliver QR code. Passengers stranded. Business and personal commitments messed up. Who bears responsibility for this? https://t.co/PJDJXUoENj — #ONELOVERELIGION #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH #OPENYOUREYES (@official2baba) April 21, 2021

Disappointment

In a different portion of the videos shared, the singer recorded himself alongside other Nigerians who have been left stranded at the airport.

The singer filmed one of the stranded travellers who expressed sadness.

Referring to the NCDC, she said “you people are shameless, this is very wrong, we want to come home you cannot let us come to our homes, this is ridiculous, what is the meaning of this? We are stranded in another country. This is very bad for the country.

On his Insta-stories, 2baba said “NCDC; you people better wake up. You are causing serious hardship for people travelling. You will be at the airport, they tell you to pay or bring several things. What is this? What kind of wickedness is all this one?

“This office knows that people travel every second, yet, they are closed. We called their line, nobody picked up. What kind of evil is that? Just imagine Nigerians stranded at the airport because of some useless people. This is unacceptable. It is annoying. It is totally annoying. This is wickedness.”

He further captioned the videos. “@NCDCGOV This racket has to stop. Your useless and money thieving portal is becoming embarrassing. @NCDCGOV Wakeup. Answer your phones.

“Ridiculous @NCDC compulsory COVID-19 arrival test portal collects N50,000 per passenger and fails to deliver QR code. Passengers stranded. Business and personal commitments messed up. Who bears the responsibility for this?”

In the video, another traveller questioned, “What do they even do with the money?”

The singer also stated that several calls made to the NCDC office were unanswered.