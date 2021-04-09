ADVERTISEMENT

American rap icon, Earl Simmons, who is popularly known as DMX is dead.

He died on Friday, a week after he was hospitalised following a heart attack, ABC Chicago reports.

He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, a week ago where he was reported to be in critical condition following a heart attack at his home possibly resulting from an overdose.

A few days later, his former manager, Nakia Walker, stated he was in a “vegetative state” with “lung and brain failure and no current brain activity”.

Confirming his death in a statement on Friday, his family said the rapper passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. His music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

”We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized,’’ the statement read.

He began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’ in 1998. The album was a commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.

He released his best-selling album, ‘… And Then There Was X’, in 1999, which included the hit single ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’. His 2003 singles “Where the Hood At?” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” were also some of his most popular.

DMX was featured in films such as ‘Belly’, ‘Romeo Must Die’, ‘Exit Wounds’, ‘Cradle 2 the Grave’, and ‘Last Hour’.

In 2006, he starred in the reality television series, ‘DMX: Soul of a Man’, which was primarily aired on the BET cable television network.

He published a book of his memoirs entitled, E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX in 2003.