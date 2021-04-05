ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, has been nominated for International Male Solo Artist category of the 41st edition of The BRITs Awards.

The BRIT Awards, simply called, ‘The BRITs’ are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

The organisers of BRITs awards took to its instagram handle @brits to announce the nominees of the 2021 edition.

“The nominees for #BRITs 2021 International Male Solo Artist are: @springsteen, @burnaboygram, @childishgambino, @tameimpala and @theweeknd ⚡️,” organisers wrote.

The renowned “Way Too Big” singer was nominated along with American singer and rapper, Donald Glover, veteran music icon Bruce Springsteen, record producer Tame Impala and Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

In 2020, Burna Boy was nominated alongside veteran American icon Bruce Springsteen, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, American singer and rapper, Post Malone and American rapper Tyler, the Creator in the same category.

He lost the award to Tyler, ‘The Creator’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony is usually held in February, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it was postponed to May 11.

NAN also reports that Burna Boy, a 29-year-old Nigerian artiste, who was nominated for the second consecutive year, won the Best Global Music Album category with his `Twice As Tall’ album, as he defeated four other nominees.

The 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards, which was held in Los Angeles, USA, is often described as “music’s biggest night”.