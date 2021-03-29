Singer Seyi Shay, on Sunday, incurred the wrath of Nigerians on Twitter over her remarks on the performance of a 17-year-old Nigerian Idol’s contestant.

The singer is one of the judges for the music show’s sixth season alongside DJ Sose and Obi Asika.

25 contestants made it to the first day of the auditions with the judges, and they came from various walks of life- fashion designers to lawyers, entrepreneurs, comedians, and even professional musicians.

From the start, the judges – Obi Asika, Seyi Shay, and DJ Sose – had established their individual personalities.

Asika was calm and introspective while DJ Sose’s poker face scared many of the contestants. However, it was Seyi Shay’s blunt judgments and giggles that haunted the contestants.

After the first six contestants breezed out of the doors with their golden tickets, things went downhill from there. Each contestant that came up afterward did not live up to the judges’ expectations including Azubuike Uzoepu who claimed to have performed with 2baba at a Fashion Show in Onitsha; and Michael Macauley, a professional musician that came on the show to promote his recently released EP.

While some people got sympathetic ‘Nos’ and admonishments to come back next year, some others like 17-year-old Mayowa were advised to just quit altogether by Seyi Shay.

He was, however, praised for his songwriting skills.

Seyi Shay had told the teenager that he should not have auditioned for the show in the first place, adding that he “can not make money being a singer.”

She went on, “Somebody lied to you. Somebody told you to come here and audition. You should go back and tell them that they aren’t your friend because that was not a good audition. You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice but your performance is terrible.”

“You are never going to make money being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet but you are not a singer. You are not a singer. For songwriting, hit me up, we could talk but that singing is not going to work. Sorry, Darling.”

The contestant would later tweet, ‘‘This broke me emotionally and psychologically, but God got me !! Folded hands.”

The music star’s comments earned her a lot of backlashes as she was dragged on Twitter for being aggressive towards the teenager.

Highs

Chigozie Oleka ,on the other hand, was nervous after receiving a negative response from the judges. His subsequent pleas caused DJ Sose to storm out of the set.

The most impressive performances of the first day came from fashion designers; 30-year-old Azigalobari and 23-year-old Faith Mac, the younger sister of former 2011 Nigerian Idol finalist, Naomi Mac. These contestants impressed the judges and got their golden tickets.

A total of 13 out of the 25 people that auditioned on Sunday night got golden tickets to proceed to the next round, the theatre week, where they will battle against each other to make it to the next stage.

The auditions continue next week Sunday, April 4, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 & GOtv ch 2) from 7 pm.

Here are some of Twitter reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

This broke me Emotionally and Psychologically, but God got me !!🙏🏽 📌 https://t.co/rupK9s30wE — TORRÚS (@ayotorrus) March 29, 2021

Yeah she did make it as a singer and more. One of the few Nigerian artists on Coke studio Africa, Pepsi ambassador etc. Y’all trying so hard to make Seyi Shay pay for her sins and I understand perfectly, but lying to ourselves and saying she hasn’t achieved anything na FAT LIE. — Innovative🇳🇬™ (@innovativenig) March 29, 2021

Seyi Shay should have tried the sandwich approach Praise first

Criticize

Praise them again That's how to give feedback Eg: nice voice, I think your performance could be better if trained, once again, nice voice. How you say a thing matters also. — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) March 28, 2021

Simon Cowell told Jennifer Hudson at American Idols season 3 that “This is a prize for those who sing and not for those who shout", babe went on to win Oscar, BAFTA, SAG, 2 Grammys (6 nominations)… Seyi Shay no be God. — Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) March 28, 2021

If na Nollywood movie, that boy Seyi Shay ridiculed will grow up to win Grammy and one day see Seyi where she’s selling roasted corn. — Tife 🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) March 28, 2021

This Seyi Shay gist just reminds me of this video pic.twitter.com/kXA6K7nHVn — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) March 28, 2021

See the mumu Seyi shay that’s telling someone they can’t make it through music pic.twitter.com/A6UTMHbXih — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 28, 2021

When I saw Seyi Shay and Nigerian Idol trending, I legit thought she came to audition as well.😭 — Omoniyi Israel (@OMOlSSY) March 28, 2021