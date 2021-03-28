ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Godwin ‘Tuspark’ Ogebe, has released his first body of work, titled “Breathless.”

The singer officially debuted in the Nigeria music scene with the release of ‘Be ur man’, a reggae track that got generous airplay on local radio stations and iTunes in 2014.

The artiste, who hails from Benue State, has gone on to release more than five singles in the last six years.

The five-track project is a compilation of different songs whose themes border on heartbreak, love stories, peace, and even party tracks .

One of the tracks, ‘Imagine’ was produced by Kakashi while another music producer, Mocore Beats produced four tracks, ‘Hello’, ‘Lagos Ladies’ and ‘Breathless’.

The last track, ‘Forever’ was mastered by popular singer, Simi who also worked as a sound engineer on the project.

The singer told PREMIUM TIMES that he had expended his all on the project which he described as an expression of everything he feels in well thought out lyrics aimed at mesmerising his fans.

“All the tracks are the expression of how I felt at the moment, out of love, in love, state of mind on things in the world, it is actually meant to take breaths away, my body and soul was poured out on the Ep,” he said.