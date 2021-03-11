ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth season of the popular singing reality show, Nigerian Idol, premieres on March 14 from 6 pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The much-anticipated show will open with a special airing of the most entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year.

Viewers will also be given an opportunity to play judge during this pre-show by rating their performances of the contestants on the Nigerian Idol website.

In addition, they will also find out if their favourites made it to the Judges’ list when the main show starts on March 28.

The organisers in a statement on Thursday said the Nigerian Idol platform provides a launchpad for young, talented Nigerians to achieve their dreams in music on the local and global stage. According to Africa Magic’s Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, over 3,600 young Nigerians auditioned to be on the show this season.

Nigerian Idol season 6 will be hosted by media personality, IK Osakioduwa while Singer Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, and music executive Obi Asika, have also been confirmed as the judges for the new season of the show.

These positions were previously held by American dancer, singer, and songwriter Jeffrey Daniel, lyricist Yinka Davies, Audu Maikori, Charly Boy, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and Naeto C.

The eventual winner of this season’s show will walk away with a recording contract with a leading record label and 50 million Naira worth of prizes.

Premium Times had reported that the popular music reality show, which is an offshoot of the Idol franchise, is making its comeback after a six-year hiatus.

Onyekachi Elizabeth Gilbert Onwuka, more known as Yeka Onka, won the debut edition in 2010 before the show was rebranded to West African Idols and eventually Nigerian Idol.

The first season of the show, which coincided with Nigeria’s 50th anniversary, was tagged ‘Live Your Dream, Accept No Limitation’.

Onka, 26-year-old at the time, went on to beat fellow contestant, Naomi Ebiama to the first position. She bagged a recording contract with Sony, a car, an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa, and a cash reward of N7.5m.

The popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol, an offshoot of the Idol franchise, is making its comeback after a six-year hiatus.