ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, is scheduled to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony, which will hold on March 14, 2021.

The talented singer, who bagged a World Music Album nomination alongside Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen, will perform during the Grammy Premiere event.

The Recording Academy announced the renaming of the ‘Best World Music Album’ to ‘Best Global Music Album in October 2020.

The Grammy Premiere which precedes the awards show will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com.

The Recording Academy introduced the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony formerly referred to as the GRAMMY Awards Pre-Telecast Ceremony in 2015. They say the aim is to ‘‘Provide an appropriate platform to recognise all of the outstanding nominees in a wide array of categories’’.

The organisers say all of the Premiere Ceremony performers and the host are nominated this year, as are most of the presenters.

The ceremony will feature several performances by current Grammy nominees like Rufus Wainwright, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Lido Pimienta, Poppy, and many others

The event will be hosted by an American singer and three-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko.

Kicking off the event will be a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology).

The special all-nominee ensemble performance will feature Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, and Mykal Kilgore.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy bags second Grammy nomination

Others are Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Also, music fans will be given unprecedented digital access to GRAMMY Awards content with GRAMMY Live, which will stream internationally on GRAMMY.com and via Facebook Live ― the exclusive streaming partner of GRAMMY Live.

Background

Burna Boy, 29, lost in his first attempt to win a Grammy award after being nominated in the best world music album category in January 2020. Beninese music legend, Angelique Kidjo, won the award.

‘Twice As Tall’, which is Burna Boy’s fifth album , was released in August. Burna Boy, his mum cum manager, Bosede Ogulu, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, were the executive producers.

Nigeria’s Seun Kuti, who was billed to perform at the 2019 Grammy Premiere event, missed the opportunity.

The singer , who is the Best World Music Award category, would later explain that he couldn’t make the performance due to a mix-up at the airport which made him miss his flight.