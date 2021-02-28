ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro, popularly known as Dr Frabz, is dead.

Dr Frabz, who is known for working with Wizkid, Omawumi, Davido and the late Dagrin, died in the United States on Saturday.

Singer Nikki Laoye, who broke the news on Twitter, said he was allegedly killed.

“Oh my God .. My dear brother, Dr Frabz @DoktaFrabz.. This is such terrible news. Just heard that he was shot… Who did this? I am so pained Right now,” her tweet read.

Following the reports of his death, his colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolence.

The combination of Dagrin & Dr Frabz was magical. Rest in Peace Legends. 😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪 pic.twitter.com/Vt1zV8PYHh — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) February 28, 2021

This life is really beans! That’s why it’s so important to live life to the fullest. I’m grateful that u shared your talent with the world. Rest in Paradise Dr. Frabz 💔 pic.twitter.com/RGq3uTvCHz — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) February 28, 2021

Rest in paradise my brother my friend. Ayo (Dr Frabz) We had big dreams but God knows best. I'm grateful for the life you lived and the hits you made. You a genuis, your legacy will live forever. Good night Frabinabebo aka Jugunu 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Cga6qOCGv7 — DJ Neptune #NoBodyIconsRemix (@deejayneptune) February 28, 2021

This issue of gunning celebrities down in the USA is terrifying.. Rest in power Dr Frabz – The producer of Thank God, Efimile, Idi Nla by Dagrin and Bombay by Wizkid ft Phyno. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kEOcuuuDGU — DON LARRY 🇳🇴🇳🇬 (@don_larry1) February 28, 2021

Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me ? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP! pic.twitter.com/I06ZiuqxWZ — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) February 27, 2021

I havent been able to sleep since segun called me to tell me Dr Frabz passed yesterday Anyone that knew me, knows how close I was to Ayo Known Ayo since my 3rd year in Uniben 2009 Ayo it wasn't supposed to be like this my good man I'm broken, gutted and confused. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 28, 2021

Background

Dr Frabz started his music career in 2006 with the moniker Dr Frabz which stands for Doctor of Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment, he worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Dagrin, YQ, Shank, Omawumi and others.

He produced a number of hits on eLDee’s Big Boy album, Durella’s sophomore album, King of The Zanga and a Omawumi’s debut album, Wonder Woman.

He started off working for Don Jazzy and D’Banj’s Mo’ Hits Records before he became a household name in the Nigerian music industry.

He moved to Maryland, U. S. where he lived until his death.