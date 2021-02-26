ADVERTISEMENT

Top Nigerian gospel artistes Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan and Tim Godfrey will join over 150 worship ministers and choral groups to minister at the 2021 edition of Marathon Messiah Praise tagged ‘BEHOLD THE KING’.

The concert is a globally renowned interdenominational gospel musical event of non-stop praises, worship, and prayers.

The first edition was held in 2012 when The General Overseer(GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, clocked 70.

This year’s edition will be held to commemorate Mr Adeboye’s 79th birthday.

The RCCG Intercontinental Music Director, Kunle Ajayi, during a virtual press conference Friday, said this year’s event will hold online at the Prayer Foyer of the 3/3 Auditorium, Redemption Camp.

Mr Ajayi said the number of hours is very significant as they symbolise the number of years Pastor Adeboye has spent on earth.

He explained that Marathon Messiah Praise was born out of a desire to gather men from all walks of life and different nations to celebrate God over the life of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

‘‘It is a specific number of hours where sons and daughters of God come together to appreciate God’s mercy and faithfulness to the world. This year’s event will hold nonstop for seventy-nine hours across six continents across 30 countries from 1st to 4th March 2021,’’ he revealed.

During his address, Leke, son of the GO of one of the largest Pentecostal churches in the country, expressed optimism that the annual interdenominational gospel concert to celebrate his father’s birthday, will be an international day of praise.

Some of the participating countries include; Nigeria, the USA, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, UAE, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa, Ireland, Ukraine, Brazil, Israel, Ghana, and New Zealand.

The organisers also added that worshippers can watch this year’s Marathon Messiah Praise live via Dove TV, RTM, X2D. HI-IMPACT TV, YouTube as well as Marathon Messiah Praise website, www.mmpraise.org.