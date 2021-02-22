Olamide’s signee, Fireboy DML topped the winners’ list at the 14th HEADIES which held on Sunday night by carting five awards in keenly contested categories.

They are ‘Album of the year’, ‘Best R&B album’, ‘Best Pop Album’, ‘Headies Revealtion’ and ‘Best R&B Single’. For a first-timer, it was quite a feat.

Following the win, he takes over from his boss, Olamide Badoo, who won the ‘Album of The Year’ award for three consecutive albums between 2013 and 2015; YBNL, Baddest Guy Ever Liveth, and Street OT.

Fireboy’s second studio album, ‘Apollo’, released in 2020, is the fourth YBNL album to clinch the ‘Album of The Year’ award.

Star Boy, Wizkid also won two awards including ‘Artist of The Year’ while Simi went home with two awards including the newly created ‘Songwriter of The Year’.

Rave of the moment, Omah Lay won the coveted Next Rated award, which comes with a new SUV. Mayorkun, The Cavemen, LadiPoe, Moelogo, and Master KG also went home with one award each.

The nominees for the awards were announced in December 2020, with Fireboy DML leading with nine nominations.

The event was hosted by actress Nancy Isime and comedian Bovi.

See the full list of winners below:

Producer of The Year

Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz – Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun – Geng

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims – MJ

Best Pop Single

Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi – Know you

Best Alternative song

Moelogo – I wonder

Best Rap Single

Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

ADVERTISEMENT

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps

Best Alternative Album

Roots – The Cavemen

Next Rated

Omah -Lay

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Duduke

Best Pop Award

Fireboy – Apollo

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti – Country

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

Headies Hall of Fame

King Sunny Ade