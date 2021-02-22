Olamide’s signee, Fireboy DML topped the winners’ list at the 14th HEADIES which held on Sunday night by carting five awards in keenly contested categories.
They are ‘Album of the year’, ‘Best R&B album’, ‘Best Pop Album’, ‘Headies Revealtion’ and ‘Best R&B Single’. For a first-timer, it was quite a feat.
Following the win, he takes over from his boss, Olamide Badoo, who won the ‘Album of The Year’ award for three consecutive albums between 2013 and 2015; YBNL, Baddest Guy Ever Liveth, and Street OT.
Fireboy’s second studio album, ‘Apollo’, released in 2020, is the fourth YBNL album to clinch the ‘Album of The Year’ award.
Star Boy, Wizkid also won two awards including ‘Artist of The Year’ while Simi went home with two awards including the newly created ‘Songwriter of The Year’.
Rave of the moment, Omah Lay won the coveted Next Rated award, which comes with a new SUV. Mayorkun, The Cavemen, LadiPoe, Moelogo, and Master KG also went home with one award each.
The nominees for the awards were announced in December 2020, with Fireboy DML leading with nine nominations.
The event was hosted by actress Nancy Isime and comedian Bovi.
See the full list of winners below:
Producer of The Year
Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – Addicted
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz – Under The Sky
Best Street Hop Artiste
Mayorkun – Geng
Rookie of The Year
Bad Boy Tims – MJ
Best Pop Single
Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi
Best Collabo
Ladipoe and Simi – Know you
Best Alternative song
Moelogo – I wonder
Best Rap Single
Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks
Best R&B Album
Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps
Best Alternative Album
Roots – The Cavemen
Next Rated
Omah -Lay
Viewers Choice Award
Wizkid
Songwriter of the Year
Simi – Duduke
Best Pop Award
Fireboy – Apollo
Lyricist on The Roll
Ilbliss Goretti – Country
African Artiste Recognition Award
Master KG
Headies Hall of Fame
King Sunny Ade
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post