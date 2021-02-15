Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph, popularly known as Sinach, has released a new single ‘Greatest Lord’.

The music superstar, took to her Instagram page @therealsinach, to announce this and achievement she started the year with.

According to her, the song is to help Christians all over the world recognise Jesus as the solution to today’s hurting world.

“The single is a declaration of God’s sovereignty over all situations and circumstances that the world is currently going through.

“It is meant to help Christians all over the world to recognise Jesus as the solution to today’s hurting world.

“Just like when King Jehoshaphat in the Bible, who was faced with an obviously insurmountable enemy,

“God’s strategy to him was to put singers in front to lead Israel in worship.

“We must never forget the greatness of our Lord! On the different tracks you will be inspired to worship and declare the word of God in praise, worship and faith proclamations sinach#greatestlord#waymaker,” she said.

She appealed to her fans to support her by watching the video and listening to the song.

Sinach is an award winning Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter.

She is one of the most celebrated Nigerian gospel singers, with many accolades to her name.

She became the first Nigerian gospel singer to record over 100 million views on YouTube and the third Nigerian singer to achieve that after Davido and Yemi Alade, who got that in December 2018.

Sinach started singing as a hobby, while being a choir member at Christ Embassy.

She then continued as a worship leader, singing at Church services, healing programs, Total experience and programs organised by the Church.

Sinach has written numerous songs which include; “Awesome God”, “More of You”, “Born to win”, “All I See Is You”, “Jesus is Alive”, “Presence of the Lord” “Waymaker” among others.

She has also performed in several countries such as Kenya, South Afria, United States, Canada, Zambia.

Sinach is a recipient of numerous awards including: Best Female Gospel Artiste of the year at Nigeria Gospel Music Awards and Best Female Vocalist at Nigeria Gospel Music Awards.

Others were 2016 LIMA Songwriter of the Decade Award, Groove Awards, Western Africa Artist Of The Year and 2016 African Achievers Award for Global Excellence.

(NAN)