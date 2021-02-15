ADVERTISEMENT

American superstar rapper Nicki Minaj has lost her dad, Robert Maraj, in a hit and run accident in New York.

Mr Maraj was said to be walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle heading Northbound. Cops said the driver then fled the scene without meaningful description from the witness.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the critical injuries he sustained and passed away over the weekend, according to TMZ online.

An investigation has begun. The Homicide Squad is investigating the case and is seeking help from the public in identifying those who are responsible.

Mr Maraj died at the age of 64.

Nicki Minaj has not said anything yet concerning the incident. However, fans and superstar celebrities have taken to their various social media platform to sympathise with Nicki on the death of her Dad.

(NAN)