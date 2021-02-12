ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning Nigerian talent, Teni the Entertainer, has joined forces with Davido on a new single titled ‘For You’.

The emotional track, which was released on Friday, sees Teni the Entertainer and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production.

Aptly reflected in the similarly touching official video where we see Teni the Entertainer stuck behind bars before her best friend, Davido breaks her out – but not without consequences.

This track features on her debut album ‘WONDALAND’ set to be released in a few weeks.

It was crafted over two years ago and across six cities – London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos, and Abuja; and boasts of an LP.

The singer said the album is a labour of love and a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Teni said ‘For You’ is a record she made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice, and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you.

She said, ‘‘I have always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father, and someone with a big heart.”

Davido said, “This is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer’’.

Speaking earlier on how he got invited to feature on the track, Davido said Teni saw him in traffic and chased him down to get in the studio.

Teni the Entertainer, whose real name Teniola Apata, is influenced by everyone from King Wasiu Ayinde and King Sunny right through to Dolly Parton. She is known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and more.

Teni’s highly anticipated debut album is scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

Check out the video below.