Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Ekele, aka Oritsefemi has denied accusations of infidelity fueled by his wife, Nabila Fash.

The singer claims his wife’s social media posts about “a certain woman engaging in sexual activities in their matrimonial home in her absence had nothing to do with him”.

He added that he does not cheat on his wife neither does he invite strange women to their home.

“I have seen all the news reports about me online and I do not understand what it is all about,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“My wife went online to write some things but they are not about me. I do not invite women into my matrimonial home. My wife’s post is not about me. It is about my friend, my very close friend that came in from London. He stayed with me and she was upset that I allowed my friend to bring women into our house,” the singer said.

Trouble

Oritsefemi’s wife had on Monday hinted at troubles in their matrimonial home through a series of subliminal Instagram posts.

She later revealed that she was “hunting” for someone who came into her home for sex.

“Whoever the imbecile is that came to my house while I was away at work to f**k, you need to identify yourself. Gistlover it was a shocking news when you posted it a few months back, but now I can confirm,” her post read.

Fash, in subsequent posts, also hinted that all was not well between the couple of four years.

She wrote, “Women, it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to want to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth.”

The revelation wasn’t shocking to fans and followers of both celebrities as their marriage has been threatened by a series of crisis since 2019.

A few months ago, Fash moved out of her matrimonial home on accounts of Oritsefemi’s alleged infidelity.

‘Double Wahala’

While the Double Wahala singer’s statement contradicts the speculations, his ex-manager, Lady A

Kara, who also waded into the public spat, opened a can of worms.

The Lady Kara, in an Instagram post earlier shared on Monday, bashed Oritsefemi for his “adulterous lifestyle and ‘diminished brand’”.

Kara also alleged that Oritsefemi is disrespectful “not just to himself but to God while making a case for the public outburst from the singer’s wife”.

Responding to the show of solidarity from her husband’s ex-manager, Fash, thanked Kara for standing by her while also hinting at both of them being manipulated by Oritsefemi.

Singer responds

Meanwhile, addressing Kara’s accusations, Oritsefemi said, “Just leave Kara, I don’t want to have anything to do with her, she is my ex-manager, so I don’t want to talk about her”.

He went on: “There is no point addressing Kara because I saw all the things she wrote and I can’t find one good point in it. She said that I left her in Europe. Is she not a citizen? Till now she is still abroad and that is where she resides. So, what is she talking about? I am a Nigerian citizen and when I was done in Europe I came back to Nigeria and she stayed back because that is where she is based. So, what did I do wrong?”

It is unclear where Oritsefemi and Fash’s marriage stands amid this latest altercation.

The couple held a glamourous wedding on November 25, 2017, at The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.